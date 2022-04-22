LemonDrop Long Drive raised 20k

Walks With Nate and the LemonDrop Long Drive, a Testicular Cancer (TC) Awareness fundraising event, raised over $20,000. Funds will be donated to local hospital foundations in Southeast Missouri and nationally to a TC nonprofit.

Local cancer survivor and founder of the LemonDrop Long Drive (LDLD), Nate Gautier delivered checks to Saint Francis Medical Center and SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Center today, April 22nd.

Last year (2021) the event raised over $13,000. In 2022 the event held at The TeeHouse Complex on April 2nd raised over $20,000.

Funds will be donated to support local and national cancer patients and their families. Nationally selected is the Raleigh Testicular Cancer Foundation (RTCF) located in North Carolina. A nonprofit dedicated to mentoring, and providing financial relief for boys and men affected by TC as they complete treatment. Walks with Nate & RTCF partnered in late 2021 with a tagline of Communities Helping Communities.

RTCF donated to Walks With Nate to purchase coffee gift cards for both hospitals in February of 2022 to give to oncology nurses.