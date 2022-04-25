Incident involving gunshots in Sikeston under investigation

The Standard Democrat reports that an incident involving gunshots fired Thursday afternoon in Sikeston is under investigation. Around 2 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the corner of Magnolia and Sunset streets in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located the scene and some shell casings. Nearby vehicles were hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported, and no one was hit by gunfire. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact DPS or call the tip line at (573) 475-3774. Calls can remain anonymous.