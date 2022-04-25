Man arrested after chase through hospital

The Southeast Missourian reports that authorities arrested a man Thursday after he fled the scene of a traffic stop and led them on a chase through a Cape Girardeau hospital. The Cape Girardeau Police Department reports the man was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mount Auburn Road and William Street. The man ran from the scene into Saint Francis Medical Center. Hospital staff and law enforcement officers tracked the man, who appeared to have an aging gunshot wound to his thigh, through the complex using the hospital’s security cameras and arrested him without incident. Officers recovered drugs and a firearm during the arrest.

