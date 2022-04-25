Marion, Illinois Federal Prison guard arrested for soliciting a minor

A guard at the Marion, Illinois Federal Prison has been arrested on charges for arranging to have sexual relations with a person he thought was an underage girl. 48-year-old Christopher Emery was charged in federal court with attempted enticement. Emery was caught in an FBI sting in which he made contact with an undercover agent, who told Emery she was 14. Emery later showed up at a home where he thought the teen lived and was taken into custody.

