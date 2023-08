Ethanol supporters are cheering the Biden Administration’s proposal to allow year-round sales of E-15. Bradley Schad of the Missouri Corn Growers Association says most retailers cannot offer 15-percent ethanol from June to mid-September.

Schad says E-15 is 15 to 20 cents cheaper per gallon than traditional gas in Missouri. Drivers in the state are using about 40 million gallons a year. Missouri has six ethanol plants.