Missouri is a step closer to taking measures meant to boosting flood prevention measures

Missouri is a step closer to taking measures meant to avoid a repeat of 2019’s historic flooding. The Missouri Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill that is designed to streamline river flooding prevention and repair measures. State Senator Dan Hegeman is sponsoring the measure that would create better collaboration among landowners, farmers, and business owners.

The plan would also include requirements to prevent lead in school drinking water. One more vote in favor of the plan would send the measure to the House.