Monday, April 25th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Orange County, FL — Outside the Magic Kingdom, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies confronted Quincy Campbell who was caught with a gun hanging around his neck going through security. He was already in trouble. That’s when, the report said, Campbell pulled a plastic baggy from his pocket and thrust the contents in his mouth as deputies tried to stop him. Deputies ordered Campbell to spit it out but Campbell kept chewing.



They could see “a chalky white substance” around his mouth. “I swallowed a piece of the gum,” Campbell insisted to them. But deputies didn’t believe him. 33-year-old Campbell of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, destruction of evidence, and possession of cannabis. The firearm and evidence destruction charges are felonies while the cannabis charge is a misdemeanor.



Campbell had gone through bag check March 19th when Disney Security realized he had a gun in a black bag around his neck. He told deputies he was holding onto the gun for his sister, who has a concealed weapons license. Campbell, an ex-felon, did not have a gun permit himself, he told deputies.

