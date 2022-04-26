Dexter man sentenced to prison for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor

A Dexter man was sentenced to federal prison for a sex crime involving a minor. 41-year-old Nathan Dillinger has been sentenced to serve 15 years for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. At his guilty plea hearing last year, Dillinger admitted that he installed multiple hidden cameras throughout his residence for the purpose of capturing nude videos of his girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter. In his written guilty plea agreement, Dillinger specifically admitted that he secretly placed one of the cameras in an air conditioning vent in the 12-year-old’s bedroom, and another camera was concealed in the bathroom ceiling tile. Footage from the recordings was later discovered on Dillinger’s mobile phone. After serving his 15-year sentence, Dillinger was ordered to be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life. Dillinger will also be required to register as a sex offender.