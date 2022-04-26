ISP investigating death in Mounds, IL

On Sunday evening, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 was requested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a death investigation in a rural wooded area in Mounds. The victim has not been identified at this time. No other details have been released at this time. If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP District 22 at 618-542-2171, Ext. #1207, or if you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477. The investigation is currently open and ongoing.

