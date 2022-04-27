Missouri House passes bill to allow workers to sue employers over mandatory vaccines

On the same day the Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 treatment for children younger than 12, the Missouri House of Representatives passed the “Required Immunization Liability Act.” If it becomes law, workers who are required to get a vaccine in order to get or keep a job could sue their employer for damages or injury from the vaccination. The bill’s sponsor, Representative Mitch Boggs stands by the bill.

Fellow Representative Phil Christofanelli says the measure will clog the courts and be an extra burden on businesses. House Bill 1692 passed Monday on a vote of 84 to 58 and heads to the Senate.