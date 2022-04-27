Missouri Senate takes on the budget and other spending plans

With only three weeks left in the session, the Missouri Senate is taking on the 2023 state budget. Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz says the Senate Appropriations Committee took a deep dive into the Missouri House’s version of the spending plan.

There’s also a second supplemental budget for the current fiscal year to be considered as well as capital improvements. Missouri Senate Assistant Minority Floor Leader Brian Williams says he’d like to see changes made to the House version. It is state law that the Legislature delivers the budget to the governor by 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 6.