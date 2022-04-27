National Shared Parenting Day and the Need for Reform in Missouri

Missouri is one of several states who have proclaimed April 26, as Shared Parenting Day. The National Parents Organization in Missouri realize the absolute need for children to have great relationships with both parents and extended families. Children need the love and care of both parents in order to be happy, successful adults.

Yesterday, Linda Reutzel, the Chair of National Parents Organization in Missouri and grandma to a child whose parents went through a divorce made the following statement:

“Today is National Shared Parenting Day and National Parents Organization is renewing our call for policymakers to enact a critical reform on behalf of families and children. As we celebrate parenting, the most important and demanding responsibility of a lifetime, we also recognize the value of the extended family as a crucial part of our Missouri values, and for these reasons we must continue our fight for families.

“A simple policy change at the State Assembly in Missouri is in the queue. This policy will create equality in custody orders. This change will help children and families as much as any other protection reform under consideration. Children are among the most vulnerable of populations.

“SB839, sponsored by State Senator Rick Brattin, creates what in legal jargon is called a rebuttable presumption. In simple terms, it means that courts must start with equality when considering custodial arrangements. When there is a custody concern, it can be brought into the light in court. The difference is that equality is only guidance to the courts today and that renders it meaningless in a costly court battle that takes a heavy financial and emotional toll on Missourians.

“Enactment of this policy eliminates the emotional and financial burden of a fight and spares children from getting caught in this battle. This simple policy change, will monumentally change the process and when you change the process you change the outcome and put children first.”