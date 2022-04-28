Patton man arrested for alleged injuries to child

A Patton man has been arrested in connection with an alleged incident that involved injuries to a 1-year-old boy. Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham reports that Dalton Chapman was arrested after emergency services personnel responded to a report of the boy having suffered “traumatic injuries.” The boy was taken to a pediatric hospital for treatment. A law enforcement investigation resulted in Chapman’s arrest. He has been charged with first-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child causing serious physical injury, and resisting or interfering with arrest. Graham said Chapman remains in custody at the county jail with no bond.

