Katy Trail second best in nation, new book chronicles with trail’s founders

Missouri’s Katy Trail has been voted the #2 Best Recreational Trail in the nation. USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards recognized the 240-mile corridor that follows much of the Missouri River. This route that runs through small towns was the vision of Missourians Ted and Pat Jones. Ted Jones is also the managing partner of Edward Jones, the worldwide firm. A brand-new book about the Katy Train trailblazers was published by Edward Jones partners. John Beuerlein is one of them.

The book is called Trailblazers and all the proceeds go to support the Katy Trail. Ted and Pat Jones funded much of the building of the Katy Trail.