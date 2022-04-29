Marion, IL church experiences theft twice in a year

For the second time in a year, a church had a vehicle component stolen from its property in Marion, IL. A catalytic converter was stolen off the Whiteash Free Will Baptist Church on April 19, nearly a year after the same part was stolen the first time. Surveillance video captured a vehicle and four people entering the church parking lot between 2 and 3 a.m. The four men drove up in a 2000 Monte Carlo and two were dropped off. They then placed a saw underneath the van and started working on cutting the part off. The price of the part has gone up from $1,200 last year to $2,400. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

