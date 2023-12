A Herrin, IL man has been arrested for a domestic disturbance that involved a gun. On April 18th, Herrin Police say 56-year-old Timothy Cavin was arrested for domestic battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful restraint. Cavin was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

