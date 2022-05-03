All bets might be off in passing a sports wagering bill this year in Missouri. The bill made it through the House and all the way to the Senate floor, but it appears members are ready to fold. State Senate Republican Leader Caleb Rowden says it’s long past time to legalize sports betting in the Show Me State.

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court opened the door to let states allow sports betting. At least 33 other states have legalized the form of gambling.