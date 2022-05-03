Illinois woman found guilty of first degree murder from 2018 homicide

An Illinois woman was found guilty of first degree murder. ​​On April 29th, 68-year-old Mary Davis, of Carbondale, was found guilty on charges of First-Degree Murder and Concealment of a Homicidal Death during a jury trial in Alexander County. Davis was convicted of the 2018 murder of 63-year-old Tomie Edwards. Edwards’ body was discovered by Kentucky authorities in the Mississippi River on May 22, 2018. The murder investigation was led by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7. The Illinois State Police was assisted by the Cairo Police Department, Alexander County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Kentucky State Police. A sentencing hearing for Davis is scheduled for June 29th in Alexander County court.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!