New report shows Missouri earthquake-prone areas have little insurance

A new report from the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance shows earthquake insurance has dropped nearly 50 percent since 2000, and the highest risk areas have the least protection ever. Jeff Briggs is the state’s earthquake manager for SEMA.

The cost of earthquake insurance has risen by 816 percent since 2000 in the region. Southeastern Missouri that includes the New Madrid Seismic Zone experiences around 200 small earthquakes each year. In the six-county New Madrid region of the state, the percentage of residences with earthquake coverage is 11.4 percent.