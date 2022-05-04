Sikeston man arrested on sodomy charge in Scott City

A Sikeston man faces a sodomy charge following his arrest in Scott City. 23-year-old Darrion Bradley is charged with felony statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy for deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 12 years old. On April 30 the police department received a complaint of a possible sexual assault of a minor. Upon officers’ arrival at the scene, it was learned that a witness had caught Bradley with the minor. During the course of the investigation, it was learned Bradley allegedly had the minor to perform oral sex on him. Bradley was taken into custody by Scott City Police Department officers near the crime scene. There is no bond, and Bradley is in custody at the Scott County Jail. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

