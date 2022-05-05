Chicago woman arrested in New Madrid County for cocaine

Authorities have arrested an Illinois woman on a cocaine charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 36-year-old Leila Lockett, of Chicago, is facing a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for cocaine, following her arrest on Monday. Lockett is also facing charges of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and speeding 20 to 25 miles per hour over the limit. She was taken to the New Madrid County Jail and released.

