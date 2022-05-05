Missouri’s autism centers could get state aid to end waiting lists for screenings

The names of more than 23-hundred Missouri kids are sitting on a waiting list to determine if the children have autism. Governor Mike Parson has requested 4.2-million-dollars in the next state budget to wipe out the waiting list for screenings at Missouri’s autism centers. The current budget plan includes even more – 6.3-million-dollars. Doctor Stephen Sheinkopf, of the Thompson Center for Autism in Columbia, says the funding would help to recruit additional staff to screen these children.

Missouri has autism centers in Columbia, Cape Girardeau, Kansas City, and St. Louis.