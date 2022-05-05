MO Legislature’s budget negotiators settle on $38,000 teacher pay minimum

House and Senate budget negotiators have been crunching numbers to get the next state budget proposal passed through their chambers before Friday’s deadline. During yesterday’s House and Senate negotiations, there were disagreements about what level to raise Missouri’s minimum K-12 teacher pay to. The current base pay is 25-thousand-dollars annually. State Representative Dirk Deaton says raising the minimum to 38-thousand-dollars is a problematic policy.

Members ultimately went with designating nearly 22-million-dollars to boost the pay from 25-thousand-dollars to 38-thousand through a state and local match program. The committee also compromised and designated nearly 4.9-million-dollars to help underperforming schools improve students’ achievement levels. The House could pass the budget today and then the plan would move to the Senate.