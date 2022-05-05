Poplar Bluff man charged in Oran woman’s death

A Poplar Bluff man was charged in connection with a deadly crash in March. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 38-year-old Harvey Jacobs yesterday morning on a felony warrant for driving while intoxicated. The charge stems from a crash on March 24 in Cape Girardeau County, near Dutchtown. A 48-year-old woman from Oran died in the crash. Court documents state that Jacobs was seriously injured in the crash, and hospital records show his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. Authorities also say he has four other DWI charges dating back to 2005. Jacobs is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $15,000 bond. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!