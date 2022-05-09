Cape man indicted on firearm charge

The Southeast Missourian reports that a Cape Girardeau man has been indicted in federal court for an alleged firearm violation. Mark Abbott, of Cape Girardeau, is facing a felon in possession of a firearm charge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. Court documents indicate a grand jury indicted him for having been previously convicted of crimes punishable by a prison term of more than one year and allegedly possessing a firearm on or about March 22nd that had “previously traveled in international or interstate commerce during or prior to being in the defendant’s possession.” Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Willis is representing the government in the case.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!