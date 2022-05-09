Menu

Half a billion dollars in tax credits coming to some Missourians

With only a few hours to spare on Friday, the Missouri General Assembly passed a record state budget of 49-billion-dollars. Among the many items that passed are a bump in pay for some teachers and a tax credit. Despite the proposed tax refund dropping in half from a billion dollars, House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says it’s progress.

The budget heads to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk as lawmakers have one more week to close out the session.

