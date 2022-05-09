Menu

MO Legislature passes $49 billion state budget proposal

By a few hours to spare, the Missouri Legislature has passed the next state budget. Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says the fiscal outline would pay off a 50-million-dollar settlement to Department of Corrections workers for overtime pay. 

The proposal also includes funding to start a baby nursery program for some female state prisoners who want to raise their newborns behind prison walls. Now it’s the governor’s turn to decide on the state budget.

