MO Legislature passes $49 billion state budget proposal
By a few hours to spare, the Missouri Legislature has passed the next state budget. Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says the fiscal outline would pay off a 50-million-dollar settlement to Department of Corrections workers for overtime pay.
The proposal also includes funding to start a baby nursery program for some female state prisoners who want to raise their newborns behind prison walls. Now it’s the governor’s turn to decide on the state budget.