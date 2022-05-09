Poplar Bluff woman taken into custody for kidnapping in Texas

A Poplar Bluff woman wanted for kidnapping out of Missouri has been arrested in Texas. The Amarillo, Texas Police Department reports that 26-year-old Kayla Heins was arrested on Wednesday. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said that Heins has an outstanding warrant out of Butler County for parental kidnapping after she left the state with her children in March. The Missouri Children’s Division had been attempting to remove the kids from Heins’ custody. The Amarillo Police Department reports that the children were found safe and returned to their guardians. Sheriff Dobbs added that Heins will be extradited back to Missouri.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!