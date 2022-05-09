Residential fire on South Benton in Cape

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched for a Residential First Alarm for a report of a house on fire in the 1000 block of South Benton Saturday evening. The first Engine Company to arrive on scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of a one story single family home. Fire companies made an aggressive attack containing the fire to the front porch and living room. The flames were placed under control within twenty minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation. One engine company from Jackson Fire & Rescue assisted CGFD at the fire scene. Engine Companies from Scott City and East County Fire Districts backfilled CGFD fire stations and responded to several calls for service during this incident. No one was injured. There was moderate fire and smoke damage with an estimated loss of $30,000.

