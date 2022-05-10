Man facing 50 years in prison following burglary conviction

A Stoddard County man is facing a possible five decades in prison after being convicted on a burglary charge. Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russell Oliver reports that Shawn Yount, of Advance, was found guilty last week on five counts of burglary and stealing. Oliver says that since Yount is a prior and persistent felony offender, he faces up to 50 years in prison for the convictions. Yount’s sentencing date has been scheduled for June 16th.

