Menu

Missouri organization awarded $250k to help boost teacher well-being

An organization founded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has awarded 250-thousand-dollar grants aimed at supporting teacher well-being. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative has awarded one of the grants to Brothers Liberating Our Communities, or BLOC, in Kansas City. Dr. Brooke Stafford-Brizard, with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, says BLOC creates spaces to help teachers deal with stress and burnout – while also working to increase the number of black men in the classroom. She goes on to say that equipping teachers to focus on the whole child is a strategy that goes beyond the student.

The 250-thousand-dollar grants have been awarded as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts