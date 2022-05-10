Missouri organization awarded $250k to help boost teacher well-being

An organization founded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has awarded 250-thousand-dollar grants aimed at supporting teacher well-being. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative has awarded one of the grants to Brothers Liberating Our Communities, or BLOC, in Kansas City. Dr. Brooke Stafford-Brizard, with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, says BLOC creates spaces to help teachers deal with stress and burnout – while also working to increase the number of black men in the classroom. She goes on to say that equipping teachers to focus on the whole child is a strategy that goes beyond the student.

The 250-thousand-dollar grants have been awarded as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.