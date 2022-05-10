Menu

MO National Guard working to boost recruitment

The U.S. military is struggling to recruit new service members. Lieutenant Colonel Sandy Stover, with the Missouri National Guard, points to a drop in high school visits and attractive incentives being offered by private businesses. Stover says less than one-percent of the U.S. population will ever serve in the military. Recruits are required to pass tests, along with medical and legal qualifications.

Several different jobs have a 20-thousand-dollar signing bonus, paid college tuition and other benefits. 

