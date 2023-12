First degree murder charges have been filed in connection to a shooting in Thebes, IL. 30-year-old Auston May was arrested on Friday in connection to the death of Robert Hale. The 43-year-old was found shot to death early Thursday morning. May is being held on a one million dollar bond.

