Two adults charged after assault of juvenile in Poplar Bluff

A pair of Butler County residents face charges of child endangerment and assault in relation to an incident in March at a local playground. 41-year-old Jesse Chaffin and 39-year-old Miranda Gregory were booked Wednesday at Butler County Jail on charges of felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious physical injury and felony second-degree assault. Officers responded to the playground at Eugene Field Elementary School in reference to a fight involving several people. When officers arrived, they contacted the alleged victim, who was bleeding from the mouth and nose. The minor said he and another boy had been “talking smack” on the phone about fighting one another for some time. The boy reportedly sent the alleged victim a text while he was at the playground about wanting to fight. About 20 minutes later, a white Dodge Charger and a Ford Bronco pulled up at the playground. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

