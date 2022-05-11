Blunt talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine impacting global food supply
War in Ukraine has shaken security in Europe. It now threatens food supplies in Europe and throughout the world. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt warns the world could face a food crisis if Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, often called the breadbasket of Europe. Blunt says the war has had a real impact here, driving up agricultural input costs, such as diesel prices.
Blunt says the war in Ukraine could have a devastating impact on Africa, which relies on the grain from the Ukraine to produce its food.