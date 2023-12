Two people died Saturday in a house fire in Jackson County, IL. The sheriff’s office says firefighters were called out at about 6:30 p.m. to the rural Rockwood home. By the time they arrived, the house was already fully engulfed by flames. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jackson and Cynthia Clendenin died in the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

