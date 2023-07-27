A state appeals court has granted a stay of execution for a Missouri man whose was set to be put to death next week. The 2-1 decision was announced in a one-page order issued this week. A spokeswoman for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office will ask the court to vacate the stay. Johnny Johnson was convicted in the 2002 murder of six-year-old Casey Williamson and sentenced to death. Yesterday marked 21 years since Johnson beat Casey Williamson to death at the site of the old St. Louis Plate Glass Company in Valley Park. That a suburb of St. Louis. His execution had been scheduled for August 1st

