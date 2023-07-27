A vehicle stolen in Cape Girardeau, has been found in Perryville. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is reporting, the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, night on William Street. The victim left her vehicle, running with the door open, to check to see whether a business was open. When she went back to the vehicle, a suspect pulled out a handgun and stole the vehicle. Authorities said a witness identified the suspect, but police have not released that information. Police in Perryville later found the vehicle abandoned. No arrests in the case have been announced.

