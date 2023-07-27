Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined a 25-state coalition in challenging the Biden Administration’s proposed plan to forcibly phase out gas-powered vehicles and restructure the automobile industry around electric vehicles (EVs). The proposal aims to boost certain EV sales from 8.4% of total vehicle sales today to 67% by 2032. Attorney General Bailey said “I will always fight to combat government overreach, and that includes pushing back against Joe Biden’s attack on gas-powered vehicles.”

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!