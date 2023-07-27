Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined a 25-state coalition in challenging the Biden Administration’s proposed plan to forcibly phase out gas-powered vehicles
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined a 25-state coalition in challenging the Biden Administration’s proposed plan to forcibly phase out gas-powered vehicles and restructure the automobile industry around electric vehicles (EVs). The proposal aims to boost certain EV sales from 8.4% of total vehicle sales today to 67% by 2032. Attorney General Bailey said “I will always fight to combat government overreach, and that includes pushing back against Joe Biden’s attack on gas-powered vehicles.”