Some Missourians are eligible for Supplemental Security Income program payments but have not signed up for them. The program provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability, as well as seniors who meet income limits. Since the pandemic, the Social Security Administration has noticed a sharp decline in the number of applications from underserved communities. Abigail Zapote, with the Social Security Administration, says the payments are available to adults and children with a disability, as well as seniors below a certain income level.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!