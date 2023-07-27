State officials hope a new bill will help Missouri bring in big money from the movie industry. The “Show MO Act” signed by Governor Parson this month reinstates tax incentives for film production companies to do projects in Missouri. A similar law went away in 2013. Since then, Missouri’s lost big projects to other states. The new law provides a 20-percent tax credit for qualifying productions with an extra five-percent if a certain percentage of a film is shot in a rural or blighted area. Incentives are also given for using local talent and if the production shows the state in a positive light. The “Show MO Act” goes into effect at the end of August.

