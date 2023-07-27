The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office will soon have more space to do their work

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office will soon have more space to do their police work. Earlier this month, the Bollinger County Commission purchased the Banner Press property across from the courthouse on Walnut St. Sheriff Casey Graham said at the time of this purchase, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office had remaining American Rescue Plan Act grant funds available, and after several conversations, they decided that the most effective use of the funds was to purchase this property.” The property was purchased for $35,000 with the remaining ARPA grant funds.

