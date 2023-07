The fall season of Tunes at Twilight begins Aug. 4, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau, next door to City Hall. Originally launched in 2001, the free, downtown, outdoor concert series will run through September 8th. Tunes at Twilight premier event sponsor is SoutheastHEALTH. Check out the Southeast Missourian for the bands scheduled to perform.

