The Sheriff’s Department in Scott County, is asking for your help as they search for a missing woman. Sheriff Wes Drury, 50-year-old Lisa Janette Coyne was last seen at her home on County Road 532. She has brown hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds. To see her picture, visit the KZIM KSIM Website. NOTE: Coyne has Huntington’s disease, which could make her disoriented. If you know something, please call the sheriff’s office at (573) 545-3549.