18-year-old Eddie Jones from Sikeston, has been charged with murder in the traffic death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith. Jones’ lawyers have requested a change of venue for his upcoming trial. Jones is accused of driving a stolen vehicle, running from police, and driving down Smith 1 month ago today. Smith was trying to deploy stop sticks on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of Interstate 70 in Plainfield. The 33YO officer from Franklin, Indiana, died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

