A Champion Tree, roughly 200 years old, has been removed from Southeast Missouri State University. The tree was rotting from the inside when a branch broke off and fell near a sidewalk path. That’s when officials decided the tree had to come down. According to a release from the university, you will have the opportunity to take home as many as three pieces of the tree on a first-come, first-served basis. And with all the initials on the tree from over the years, it is dear to many people. Tree sections will be available while supplies last tomorrow at the River Campus parking lot starting at 8 in the morning

