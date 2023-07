Southeast Missouri State University’s domestic students will no longer pay an out-of-state tuition rate. Lenell Hahn, director of admissions says SEMO’s board of governors has adopted a One Rate Nationwide approach for domestic students. Based on this approach, students across the country will pay the same tuition rate. Read more in the Southeast Missourian

