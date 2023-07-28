Organizations helping with the heat

With Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas under a heat advisory until 9pm tonight, multiple organizations have offered advice on how to stay cool. Organizations such as Ameren Missouri, the American Red Cross and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America have issued releases offering safety tips on keeping cool along with warnings about the dangers of extreme heat. The American Red Cross website, www.redcross.org, says in order to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke, it is important to stay hydrated and cool. The website states an average person needs to drink about three-quarters of a gallon of water daily, but notes “everyone’s needs may vary.” Ameren suggested using fans in combination with air conditioners, using new air filters, and keeping curtains and blinds closed helps keep rooms cooler.

