A local law enforcement veteran who’s spent nearly 30 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol signed-off for the last time yesterday. Captain Phil Gregory is telling those who would ask, he was raised with rules and structure in his life. Gregory credits his parents with instilling the values in him that would later draw him to law enforcement.

