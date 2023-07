Troubling statistics have been brought to light regarding Missouri’s opioid crisis. A task force is reviewing Missouri’s pregnancy related death rate. Sarah Ehrhard is from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). She testifies to the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Task Force that there are major concerns when reviewing opioid-related pregnancy deaths…

